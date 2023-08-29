Geraldine High School agriculture teacher Sarah Foley-Smith describes all her pupils as superstars. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

It is a common stereotype that today’s teens are largely found either engrossed in their phone or lolling on the couch.

That does not sit with Canterbury teacher Sarah Foley-Smith who says it is an age group which is skilled, underrated and under-utilised.

Sarah runs the Primary Industry Academy (PIA) at Geraldine High School, collaborating with businesses to create a practical education in farming.

Her nominator said she captured the hearts and minds of those she taught who often were not the most engaged pupils in other subjects.

Part of the Primary ITO trades academy, her course was "100% practical" because those pupils choosing to take it were not sit-in-the-classroom types — they were those who "get out and do".

Skills in fencing, farm bikes, tractors, water supply, chainsaws and animal handling were offered and a key feature was the amount of voluntary community work undertaken.

The programme had morphed over the 11 years it had been run and every year was different, depending on the pupils.

But fencing was the academy’s cornerstone and it was a skill former pupils all said they were grateful they had learned as fencing skills were lacking in the industry.

In June, the school entered the cadet fencing competition at the national Fieldays at Mystery Creek and placed fourth.

It was the first school to enter the competition and, from there, it intended to run a South Island cadet fencing competition.

Two crews were also sent to Hawke's Bay to help with Cyclone Gabrielle recovery fencing.

Her pupils could fence "really, really well" and "we’ve made names for ourselves through various natural disasters over the years".

There were no prerequisites to get into the class — it was all about attitude, she said.

She did not care if "the naughtiest child in the school" applied — but, once in, they were required to "pull their head in and toe the line".

It was all about learning employability skills — "attitude is everything" — a work ethic, knowing that they had to start at the bottom and also doing something for nothing.

And, for voluntary events and fundraisers, it was Sarah who picked up all the pupils in a minivan. The process takes about two hours, but that meant nobody was disadvantaged. Weekends were often given up for her pupils.

Many of her pupils had never done well in any other class, let alone receive a reward or a certificate. In the Primary Industry Academy they could all shine.

"They are so amazing and every single one is a superstar.

"They are really enthusiastic. I don’t really need a reliever if I’m not here, they just sort themselves out and away they go. They are so engaged, it just needs someone to do just a little bit of organising ..."

Sarah grew up on a Waimate sheep and cropping farm. She taught at Central Southland College in Winton for 10 years before taking a break from teaching.

Moving to Canterbury — her husband Glen is chief executive of Rangitata Dairies — the role at Geraldine High School fell into her lap and the academy had been supported by a "fabulous" community.

Earlier this year, a former pupil got in touch to ask if he could speak to the current pupils. At 20, he was contract milking.

"Most of my students are way beyond my pay range now," she laughed.

"It’s so cool when students, who are kind of written off at school, are out in the big wide world doing extraordinarily well for themselves."

Sarah acknowledged not all her pupils were going to be farmers and that did not bother her. For some, it was a case of needing her "to look after them for two or three years so they don’t fall by the wayside".

The academy was now drawing pupils to the school and, for former pupils, having PIA on their CV meant they usually got an interview.

The class motto was "bat your eyelashes, smile nicely and the world will smile back at you".

"Never underestimate batting your eyelashes — it’s attitude and who you know. We’re really good at making posh friends," she laughed.

Every year, Sarah declared it had been the best ever and always wondered how to improve on that, but the academy "always seems to".

At the moment, there were 44 pupils and that number was fine with her.

"I’m the limiting factor, I can’t fit more hours in the day — or people in the minivan."

— Sally Rae