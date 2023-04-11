At the Catlins Search and Rescue base in Owaka last week are (from left) Otago Regional Council catchment adviser Max Cameron, consents acting manager Alexandra King and consents planners Issy Smith and Brad Trebilcock, all of Dunedin. PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

A series of workshops to help farmers get their intensive winter grazing consents sorted is being extended.

The Otago Regional Council originally planned to hold 10 workshops at seven locations across the province over a month, finishing in Ōwaka last week.

The other locations were Five Forks, Luggate, Middlemarch, Moeraki, Papakaio and Ranfurly.

Council consents acting manager Alexandra King said on average, farmers lodged about five consents applications at each workshop.

The response from the farmers at the workshops had been positive.

"They’ve been happy with us coming to them and fill in the forms — it’s worked out well."

Extra and final workshops for this series would be held in Lawrence and Milton on Thursday, April 27.

Council staff were processing consent applications in five days so farmers needed to get them in soon to ensure consents were in place by May 1.

"We are here to help and we have multiple ways they can contact us and we will try and make it as easy as possible."

Consents applied for could be for up to the next three to five years, she said.

After the final workshop, her team would work with council compliance staff.

Council compliance staff had been flying across Otago to monitor activities including intensive winter grazing practices to reveal who might need a consent and did not have one, she said.

The council wanted to remind farmers to get their consent applications in or think about how they would be a permitted activity, Ms King said.

“Winter will be here before we know it.”

Dairy farmer Jackie Kelly, of Kaitangata, attended the workshop in Ōwaka and praised the council staff for simplifying the process of applying for a consent.

At the workshop she was assured by council staff she had all the paperwork required to gain a consent.

"We’ll see how we go."