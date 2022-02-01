Mid Canterbury farmer Rachel Roadley, with Ashburton Justice of the Peace president Max Cawte, is now a JP in the Ashburton District. Photo supplied.

Mid Canterbury farmer Rachel Roadley has become a justice of the peace in Ashburton.

Mrs Roadley, along with Ashburton’s Les Henderson, have become the latest JPs in the district.

Ashburton JPs now number 62.

Mrs Roadley, who grew up in Fairlie and attended Lincoln University, has alway been involved in the primary sector.

She, along with husband Greg, have farmed in the Pendarves area for more than 20 years and have farming interests in the wider Canterbury area, Marlborough, Southland and in the United States.

She has enjoyed being an active member of local groups such as the Mid Canterbury Regional Primary ITO and Canterbury North Otago Dairy Industry Awards committees.

The Roadleys have two teenage children at high school and Mrs Roadley has supported them over the years in sporting activities including netball, rugby, swimming, and kayaking.

Since the children attended Wakanui School she had been excited about the chance to get more involved in the community and took up many activities and roles.

She is studying towards her helicopter pilot’s licence.

Mrs Roadley described family time as being especially important and enjoyed being in the outdoors with friends and family.

The new JPs were sworn in at a ceremony at the Ashburton Courthouse late last year.