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Rural PeopleJuly 8

Shaping the future

The Carr family are future-proofing major agri-business company Carrfields into a multi-generation business, Tim Cronshaw reports.
Shaping the future
Shaping the future
Rural PeopleJuly 4

Otago Southland dairy farmer claims Young Farmer crown

Otago Southland Young Farmer Tom Slee was crowned the FMG Young Farmer of the Year in New Plymouth last night.
Otago Southland dairy farmer claims Young Farmer crown
Otago Southland dairy farmer claims Young Farmer crown
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Rural PeopleJuly 1

Southland farmer’s offending ‘deliberate’ — judge

Cows were found standing in ‘‘liquid sludge’’ up to their udders in paddocks owned by a Southland farmer with a record of animal cruelty.
Southland farmer’s offending ‘deliberate’ — judge
Southland farmer’s offending ‘deliberate’ — judge
Rural PeopleJune 28

South Canterbury man takes reins at Federated Farmers

South Canterbury farmer Colin Hurst has been voted in as Federated Farmers' new president, replacing Tasman dairy farmer Wayne Langford.
South Canterbury man takes reins at Federated Farmers
South Canterbury man takes reins at Federated Farmers