Graham White, of Mosgiel, is looking forward to having a look at the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials and then judging at his fifth transtasman test dog trialling competition in Nelson in November. He has Rob (2), Lad (6) and Boy (13 months). Photo: Brent Melville

Graham White's interest in dog trialling will take him to Ireland for the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials in August and then he will be judging his fifth transtasman test in Nelson in November.

He has been training dogs for 48 years and is a member of the Taieri Collie Club.

''I am going to the Irish Championships in County Down in August and just calling in for a day to have a look,'' he said.

The transtasman test for the Wayleggo Cup is between four Australian dog triallists and their dogs, and four New Zealand triallists and dogs.

It will be held during the Nelson A&P Show in November.

''It will be the fifth time judging the test but I have never been good enough to be selected for it.

''New Zealand has won the cup the last four times.

''There is a lot of banter and good camaraderie.

''We have half the course in Australian rules and half in New Zealand rules.

''Each person runs one dog and the scores out of 100 are added together and averaged.''

He said there would be a practice weekend in Palmerston North on September 13 for the New Zealand test team, which includes Andy Clark and Girl, of Canterbury, Neville Child and Harry, of Northland, Stuart Child and Brodie, of King Country, and Guy Peacock and Chief, of Hawke's Bay.

''I am really looking forward to it,'' he said.