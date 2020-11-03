PHOTO: KERRIE WATERWORTH

Winners and judges of this year’s Upper Clutha A and P Society scholarships are (from left) Milly Robinson (17), deputy board chairwoman Chrissy Gibson, Neve Stalker (16), Rata Horan (18) and board member Jan Allen.

Mrs Gibson said the two tertiary education and one personal development scholarships were funded from the society’s profits and were a way to "give back to the community".

All the winners attend Mount Aspiring College and had spent many hours volunteering at the Wanaka A&P Show over the years, Mrs Gibson said.