Peel Forest Estate’s Graham Carr has received a New Year’s Honour for his contributions to deer farming and the community. Photo: supplied

A Geraldine man has been honoured for his contributions to the deer industry, which span nearly four decades.

Peel Forest Estate founder Graham Carr has been made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to the deer industry and the community.

Mr Carr said he was thrilled and very humbled by the news.

He said it was a "good start to the year".

Mr Carr moved to New Zealand from England in 1982, and bought Peel Forest Estate in 1987.

Over the years the estate was transformed from a cattle and sheep farm to a red deer stud.

Mr Carr became a global leader in deer farming, establishing an innovative programme advancing red deer genetics, propelling New Zealand’s reputation and significantly increased both farming profitability and export revenues.

Using superior bloodlines — imported from Croatia, Germany, Hungary and England — the stud had bred a line of deer which produced the finest quality velvet.

"It has been a wonderful journey for me."

Working alongside the University of Otago, he contributed to improving animal breeding and health management strategies to combat the spread and impact of the chronic bacterial infection Johne’s Disease.

He is the world’s largest private exporter of deer velvet.

His stepson Mark Tapley, who is managing director for Peel Forest Estate, said Mr Carr was "pretty humble".

"We are all so proud of him."

Mr Tapley said the honour was well-deserved.

Mr Carr had made a lasting impact on his local community by rejuvenating lands through extensive tree planting.

He had safeguarded the historic St Stephen’s Anglican Church in Peel Forest, and secured the future of the Peel Forest Outdoor Pursuits Centre.

He has provided substantial financial support to the Geraldine Medical Centre, ensuring ongoing medical services for the area.

"I had wanted to show my gratitude to the community, for what they had done for me, by supporting them."

shelley.inon@timarucourier.co.nz