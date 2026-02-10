PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"I’ll start celebrating with a Parliamentary barbecue in Wellington today and then I’m heading to the Southern Field Days in Waimumu on Thursday to celebrate and then on the day, I’m taking my kids to the family day at Totara Estate."

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"I think we will possibly head to the Totara Estate family fun day. We celebrated the day last year by cooking some barbecue lamb rack up the top of Lake Benmore. This year, we will probably have family around for dinner. We are big lamb eaters. I think we could almost go breakfast, lunch and dinner if I got creative."

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"I have it all planned. I’ve got a couple of nice big lamb racks to go on the Weber barbecue and that’ll be us."

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"I’ll be having a few lamb chops and a few beers, celebrating the record lamb prices and long may it continue."

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"We’ll have a family day with some Poll Dorset lamb on the barbecue, probably a French rack and it’ll be great. The way lamb prices are, it is pretty happy days. I think the world has come back to its senses and realised that red meat is good for you and an amazing product that tastes great."

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"I’ll be heading up to Totara Estate for a lamb chop to celebrate the first shipment and the beginning of our export sector. That night, we’ll have a lamb roast, as we usually do on a Sunday."

PHOTO: SHAWN MCAVINUE

"I’ll be up at Lincoln University by then and I guess there will some sort of celebrating going on up there."