Several Mackenzie College pupils attended an agriculture careers days at Lincoln University's Mt Grand Station, Lake Hawea, on April 8. Enthusiastic about possible career options are (from left) Brooklyn Scott (17), Riley Kennedy (17), Emma Burbery (16) and Ginny Kerr (17). Photo: Yvonne O'Hara

Several Mackenzie College pupils attended an agriculture careers day at the Lincoln University-owned Mt Grand Station, Lake Hawea, earlier this month.

The day was organised by rural consultant John Bates, of Alexandra, in association with Lincoln University.

The day was designed to introduce small groups of high school pupils from six colleges to the career possibilities offered by the agriculture sector.

In addition to MacKenzie College, there were pupils from Roxburgh Area School, Blue Mountain College, Mt Aspiring College, Dunstan High School and Maniototo Area School.

The pupils listened to 12 speakers in six modules, which covered dog handling and animal health, conservation, finances, farm management, sheep breeding and dairy.

Mr Bates said he was pleased with how well the day went and there was a good line up of speakers.

''It was a great opportunity for people from Lincoln University, Cromwell Polytechnic and Young Farmers New Zealand, to catch up with a lot of the teachers,'' he said.

Speakers talked about their roles in the industry and what working in the sector was like, and even annual salaries were discussed.

''I think the day was really valuable as there is no question that, as an industry, we need to think really seriously how to encourage more young people to enter the sector.

''We need to be thinking about it a lot more and exposing the kids to the opportunities and the support networks.

''For me, the two biggest things were that we had 12 people who gave their whole day free and did an incredible job, and the kids themselves were committed to the day, and that really stood out,'' he said.