Intermediate pupils watch sheep in the drafting race at Waitaki Boys' High School's Fraser Farm. Its pupils, staff, and local farmers were on hand to help out. Photo: Sally Brooker

The entire roll of Oamaru Intermediate School converged upon a nearby farm on Thursday.

They took part in an agricultural skills day at Fraser Farm, a 16ha commercial and teaching unit attached to Waitaki Boys' High School. The 280 intermediate pupils were divided into groups of four to visit modules on drafting sheep, working dogs, farm equipment, and genetics.

The event was funded by the Red Meat Profit Partnership and run by New Zealand Young Farmers. Called ''Agrication'', it aimed to show core school subjects in an agricultural context, Young Farmers Aorangi territory manager Bridget Huddleston said.\

Caleb Baird (12) checks out the fleece on a sheep at Fraser Farm.

Core Education has developed a primary school resource to teach how science and genetics are boosting productivity and profitability in the red meat sector.

The Oamaru Intermediate pupils have been working on a unit called ''Bigger and Better'', focusing on genetics. They were able to see first-hand the effect of genetics-based decisions at Fraser Farm and ask questions of the local farming leaders who presented the modules.

Agrication was being rolled out nationwide at 100 schools to show pupils and teachers the career opportunities available in the agri-food sector.

New Zealand's red meat sector would need an extra 33,000 workers by 2025 to replace people who would retire or leave the industry.