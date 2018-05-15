This photo, by Michele van Zyl, of Gore, won the 18+ age group in the annual IHC Calf and Rural Scheme rural photo competition. Photo: Supplied

The generosity of South Island farmers has raised more than half a million dollars supporting people with intellectual disabilities in a nationwide scheme.

The IHC Calf and Rural Scheme is run each year throughout New Zealand.

Farmers in the South Island raised $524,774. There were 1049 farmers who had donated.

Marie and Guy Blomfield, from Blomfield Dairying in Rotherham, North Canterbury, have donated to the scheme for seven years.

The Blomfields have two children without IHC needs and believed it was a worthwhile cause.

Mrs Blomfield said the scheme offered so much, to help children with needs to do activities such as horse riding and farm activities ''it was such a good cause''.

Their calves were sent to the Canterbury Park IHC calf sale, where she hoped the best possible money was raised for the scheme.

Nationally the scheme had raised more than $1.4million.

IHC national manager fundraising Greg Millar said IHC was incredibly grateful to all farmers who supported the Calf & Rural Scheme this year and for their ongoing loyalty.

In the North Island, 2043 farmers had raised $940,426.

Mr Millar said the scheme had enjoyed the proud support of PGG Wrightson for 30 years.

''Thank you again to all our farmers, canvassers, community groups as well as our transporters for all their hard work and support over the 2017/-18 season, and we look forward to your continued support next season.''

The IHC also runs a Calf and Rural Scheme rural photo competition alongside the scheme. Michele van Zyl, of Gore, was the only South Island winner, in the 18+ age group. The other three winners from the North Island were Nyla Lauridsen, of Te Awamutu (7 years and younger), Maria Barrow, of Dannevirke (8-12- ears), and Anne Barrow, of Dannevirke (13-18 years).