Southern Field Days committee chairman Steve Henderson expects the exhibitor sites to sell out at the rural event near Gore next year. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

It’s quite exciting. As the field day last year was cancelled because of Covid, we weren’t too sure how registrations were going to go, but they are looking pretty darn strong at the moment and it’s quite exciting to see it coming together.

Q. Have you had plenty of registrations in the first week since opening?

The past exhibitors had the opportunity to leave their site deposit to keep their site for the next field day. I looked at the bookings last night and the big Agrished is 95% full and the paddock sites are 85% full. Wow.

It surprised me too — the site bookings have been coming in thick and fast, so it will more than likely be sold out in a month. We are just trying to mesh in the last of the sites to see what people want.

Southern Field Day exhibitor sites are expected to be sold out by the end of this month. PHOTO: ALLIED PRESS FILES

Yeah, we were never sure how it was going to pan out because of Covid and in the agricultural sector, there’s a bit of unease — high interest rates and lower commodity prices — but everyone is happy and the sites are getting filled up. The exhibitors are optimistic, which is bloody good.

Q. Will the scale of the event be on a par with past field days?

Yup, all the paddocks are the same, the sites available are very similar.

We are trying to get back to basics and run a successful event for all our exhibitors and move on from that because it’s been years since we’ve had one.

We want to get back to basics, get it done and come back bigger and better for the next one.