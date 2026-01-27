For the past two years Tessa Cubitt who has recently won an Alliance Group’s family member’s employee bursary towards the cost of her tertiary studies has been working as a relief cow milker. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A young Winton woman who enjoys working with animals has had a boost to help pay for her tertiary studies.

Tessa Cubitt, who finished her schooling at Central Southland College last year, is one of two nation-wide winners of the Alliance Group’s family member’s employee bursary.

She plans to complete a two-year New Zealand Diploma of Rural Animal Veterinary Technology at the Otago Polytechnic.

She grew up helping her father care for the sheep on the family’s lifestyle block, Miss Cubitt said.

"I just love it."

About two years ago she signed up to work for Winton business, The Gofer, that finds staff to work on farms.

"They trained me up to milk cows and now I can go out milking cows on my own," she said.

She had worked as a relief milker on more than 50 farms.

"I’ve got so much experience and so many cool opportunities from this job."

Once she had finished her study she would be qualified to work as a veterinary technician.

She could possibly go on to train as a veterinarian, she said.

The course cost about $8000 a year and she was pleased to be awarded the $1500 scholarship which would be paid for each year of her study.

"Every little bit helps."

sandy.eggleston@alliedmedia.co.nz