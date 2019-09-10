Terry Copeland has been speaking out on wellbeing, after the death of his sister by suicide three years ago. Photo: Supplied by Terry Copeland

Losing a family member to suicide can take a huge toll.

Federated Farmers chief executive Terry Copeland lost his sister to suicide in 2016 and said mental health could impact on the whole family.

''My sister died in May 2016. It was the third attempt and she had been self-harming and she had a whole range of mental health issues.

''For my parents, it was really tough and they got worn out by the whole process and trying to help her.''

As his parents were battling their own health concerns, Mr Copeland had to step up to be his sister's lead carer, he said.

''Medication helped for a long time, but even people who are being treated in the system are not necessarily any less at risk.''

Supporting a family member struggling with mental health could severely impact on the wellbeing of other family members, he said.

When faced with grief, following a suicide, he said the biggest issue was guilt: ''What more could I have done?''

It was not always obvious when someone was struggling with mental health.

''If there's bullying you can see it, but often with mental health there is no obvious trigger.

''But treatment is so good these days, we can help them through if they just accept it, and the community and friends need to rally round.''

Having lived through the experience of supporting a family member with mental health issues, Mr Copeland said he raised the subject whenever he could.

''I try to talk about it as much as I can to remove it from being a taboo subject.

''My sister's case was complicated, as there were a number of issues, but for depression there is a way forward to be a contributing member of society and to manage it.''

Mr Copeland said he recommended carers build their own support network.

''Having someone you can talk to is really important, as it takes its toll.

''Having people who are doing small things or sharing your load and the struggles and strains makes it easier to get through on a day-to-day basis.''

-By David Hill

Need help?

Need to talk?: 1737, free 24/7 phone and text number

Healthline: 0800 611-116

Lifeline Aotearoa: 0800 543-354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828-865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Samaritans: 0800 726-666

Alcohol Drug Helpline: 0800 787-797

General mental health inquiries: 0800 443-366

The Depression Helpline: 0800 111-757

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