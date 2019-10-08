The Canterbury Federation of Women's Institutes (WI) let their competitive spirit shine during the annual regional interprovincial indoor bowls play-offs recently in Ashburton.

The play-offs, at the Ashburton Indoor Bowls Stadium, were to select a team of three to represent the wider Canterbury district at the national tournament in Lower Hutt early next year.

Mid Canterbury Federation of Women's Institutes (WI) president Mavis Wilkins said it was tight competition between North Canterbury, Canterbury District, Canterbury East and Mid Canterbury.

Mid Canterbury Federation of Women's Institutes representative bowlers Jude Vaughan, Denise Clark and Yvonne Lister during the Canterbury regional interprovincial indoor bowls play-offs in Ashburton. Photo: Toni Williams

It was eventually won by North Canterbury team of Ngareta Orchard, Lorraine Duncan and Mavis Elms, who clinched the win by one point over Mid Canterbury, which has not had a team in the nationals for at least five years.

''The spirit has been great, the bowls have been good and plenty of laughter, which is the main purpose of the whole day,'' Mrs Wilkins said.

At the play-offs were supporters including national WI president Fay Leonard, of North Canterbury, who got to have a fill-in game and national executive member Katherine Hopkinson, also a North Canterbury supporter.

Official measurer George Anderson was there to officiate on rulings.

The Mid Canterbury team was made up of Denise Clark, Jude Vaughan and Yvonne Lister, who was filling in for Mrs Wilkins.