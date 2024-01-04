Thursday, 4 January 2024

Magic moments: January 4

    Finn McConnell, 2, Luca Baldwin, 5, and Alex McConnel, 8, take a rest on a bush walk at Piano Flat with Zeus the dog. PHOTO: JESS MCCONNELL
    Members of the Dunedin Jet Boat Club take their annual trip up the Makarora River. PHOTO: JOHN WEKKING
    Lucas Randal, 3, was super stoked with his lake adventures in Wanaka. PHOTO: SILVIA HERRERO BUXÓ
    Briana Rumbal, 18 months, points to the decorations on Nannie’s tree in Palmerston on Christmas morning. PHOTO: HEATHER MCGREGOR
    Penelope Pig and Buddy enjoy a recent outing in Te Anau. PHOTO: RAY WILLET
    Cousins Otto Bayne, 4, of Melbourne, and Bella O’Connor, 19, of Dunedin, walk along the start of the Kepler Track on Boxing Day in Te Anau. PHOTO: SARAH BAYNE-O’CONNOR

