Slideshow: Wingatui Fashions in the Field

Wingatui racecourse was a sea of colour yesterday as the Otago Racing Club held its nine-race Melbourne Cup Day event

The sun shone brightly on racegoers gathering around the track for each race, while groups of spectators watched from the stands in their finest threads.

Race day outfits were shown off in the annual Fashions on the Field show, during which about 25 contestants took to a catwalk near the track.

Floral dresses and bold colours were the trend among the women, whereas the men’s entries ranged from a young man partially dressed to men in immaculate suits.