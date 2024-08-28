Accusations fly at Invercargill council meeting

Invercargill Mayor Nobby Clark has been in hot water this year with two breaches of his council's code of conduct. File photo: ODT

Tempers have flared at an Invercargill City Council meeting with the mayor accusing a councillor of "throwing grenades".

On Tuesday, councillor Ria Bond took exception to the recording of minutes and a perceived conflict of interest at a July 26 meeting.

That meeting was held specifically to discuss a code of conduct matter arising from mayor Nobby Clark’s behaviour on television show New Zealand Today, and was chaired by deputy Tom Campbell.

Bond was an apology on the day, but was concerned about how a query she'd made had been recorded.

She was also worried about a lack of declarations on the day by councillors who had entered the chambers under the mayor’s Let’s Go Invercargill ticket, with shared costs of over $5000 each.

"I feel disappointed that this may give the perception to the public that our integrity, transparency and fairness is compromised."

Finally, Bond felt the fact motions were put forward by Campbell — who was one of the five on Clark's ticket — may have given a perception they were predetermined.

A heated debate then ensued with Campbell accusing Bond of casting "dispersions".

Campbell believed the matter of the election ticket had already been cleared up at the July meeting.

Councillor Alex Crackett also referenced a monetary advantage for those in positions selected by the mayor, but her comments were cut down by Clark.

"You’ve raised this with me very early in the term. You can’t start throwing grenades around like that," the mayor said.

Clark then said he regretted allowing Bond the opportunity to read out her statement, which was challenged by councillor Lesley Soper.

"I’m sorry Mr Mayor but a simple request to change a couple of sentences in the minutes to record what it would appear everybody is agreeing was what was conveyed at the time seems like a reasonable request."

Ultimately, the minutes were left on the table so council staff could watch back on the live stream and capture what happened more accurately.

