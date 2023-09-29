Biohazard cleaner needed after toilets plastered in poo

Graphic content warning

Mataura Community Chair Nicky Coats (right) and board member Laurel Turnbull. Photo: Gore District Council

Public toilets in Mataura were smashed and covered in human excrement in the latest episode of vandalism plaguing the Southland town.

Mataura Community Board chairperson Nicky Coats said the vandalism was frustrating and costly for ratepayers.

"As a community, we need to address what's happening in our town. I feel for those who have to clean up after these senseless acts."

On Wednesday night the toilets at Tulloch Park were smashed and human excrement plastered on the floor and walls, she said.

A specialist bio-hazard cleaner had to be called in to clean up the mess.

In the past 12 months, vandals have broken all the glass in the Tulloch Park grandstand and tennis pavilion.

One of the damaged toilets. Photo: Gore District Council

Most of the glass at the former pool has also been broken and the doors kicked in at the tennis pavilion.

A council-owned vacant house has had to be completely boarded up after being vandalised.

The cost of the vandalism has been estimated at $20,000.

Mrs Coats called on residents to watch out for any suspicious activity.

“We (the community board) are committed to providing Mataura residents with services and assets they can be proud of. The last thing our community needs is vandals ruining what we have all worked so hard for.”