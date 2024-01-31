Bluff strike averted after talks

A strike by South Port workers, due to start today, has been called off following last-minute negotiations.

Maritime Union national secretary Craig Harrison left yesterday afternoon’s meeting with port management delighted with what had been achieved.

‘‘I believe South Port heard us today. They moved from where they were sitting prior to going into mediation,’’ he said.

‘‘While we didn’t get everything we wanted, we are comfortable with what we will take with the agreement.’’

The Maritime Union wanted the South Port workers’ starting rate lifted from $25.30 to $28 an hour and he was delighted to be able to go back to its members with a higher figure.

South Port chief executive Nigel Gear said the company and union had positive discussions and the settlement was a good outcome for all parties concerned.