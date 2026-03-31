Farmers share spoils at dairy awards

Scott and Stacey Mackereth were named the share farmers of the year at the 2026 Southland and Otago Dairy Industry Awards in Invercargill. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The cream of the southern dairy industry was recognised at the 2026 Southland and Otago Dairy Industry Awards.

Scott and Stacey Mackereth, 42 and 40 respectively, were named the share farmers of the year at a function in Invercargill last week.

Lan Bariuad won the dairy manager of the year award, while Taylor Alty took home the dairy trainee of the year title.

The Mackereths contract milk for Fortuna Group, milking 1400 cows on 464ha at Edendale.

The pair worked their way up through the dairy industry and have experience across multiple systems and business structures.

“Entering the awards reinforced to us the importance of continually developing, both operationally and as leaders.”

The couple have their eyes set on a larger-scale business with governance roles and want to follow a pathway to senior leadership and ultimately chief executive-level responsibility.

“One of our key achievements has been able to build and manage large-scale, high-performing farming operations and develop strong teams.”

The judges were impressed by “the strong progression of team members into management roles, reflecting a culture of growth, learning, and exceptional leadership development”.

They won a prize package worth $8800 and four merit awards.

Runner-up in the share farmer category was Chris Henderson, who won $5500 and two merit awards.

Third place in the share farmer category was Dilpreet Singh, who won $2500 in prizes and one merit award.

Lan Bariuad, 40, won the dairy manager of the year category.

The farm manager milks 595 cows on 233ha for Fortuna Group in Edendale.

After studying nursing in the Philippines, he started his dairy farming career in Japan, where he worked for three years. He then moved to New Zealand, where he has worked his way up over the past nine years.

One of the strengths and pillars of success was the team around him.

“We work together, we help each other, our communication is open and we listen to each other and give ideas how we can improve ourselves and our production.”

The judges said he “showed an impressive understanding of livestock management and how it fits within the whole farm system”.

It was the first time he had entered the Dairy Industry Awards. He won $6550 and two merit awards.

Runner-up in the dairy manager category was Callum Pilsworth, 29, who won $4000 and one merit award.

Third place in the dairy manager category was Bradley Ray, who won $3000 and two merit awards.

Taylor Alty, 22, won the dairy trainee of the year award.

She works as a farm assistant for Caleb and Paula Hamill, milking 470 cows on 165ha in Dunearn.

She won $5500 and one merit award.

Miss Alty was raised on a dairy farm near Riverton.

She studied for a bachelor of commerce in agriculture degree at Lincoln University then travelled to Wales to work on a dairy farm before moving back to New Zealand.

“Growing up on a dairy farm meant I have always had a passion for the industry so that seemed right to follow what my parents had taught me.”

Her goal was farm ownership by surrounding herself with open-minded farmers who were willing to share their knowledge.

The judges said: “Taylor demonstrated strong general farming knowledge and a good understanding of feed budgeting to meet requirements.’’

Runner-up in the dairy trainee category was Amy Gouldthorpe.

She won a prize package worth $3000.

Third place in the dairy trainee category was Samantha Withers.

She won $2000 and one merit award.