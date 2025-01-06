Gore toddler dies in 'tragic' driveway incident

A three-year-old child died after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway at a residential address in Gore on January 1, police say.

In a statement, police said the incident happened at about 6.30pm.

The child died in Gore Hospital a short time later.

A death notice published in the Southland Times announced the "tragic" death of "beloved" Malakai Kumeroa Philp.

"Following considerable work, including with the ESR at the scene, police investigators are treating the death as not suspicious at this time," the police statement read.

"The investigations team will continue to make enquiries on behalf of the coroner.

"Our thoughts are with the child’s family at this sad time."