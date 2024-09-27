Happy ending to determined doggie's digging disaster

Photo: Getty Images

A determined Winton family dog on a mission got stuck under a water tank for almost an hour after digging himself in this afternoon.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the Winton crew were called to a property in the area at 4.11pm today after a family dog got stuck under a water tank.

‘‘The dog managed to get himself under a 10,000L water tank by digging himself under there, so the Winton crew were working away digging him out with handtools,’’ the spokesman said.

The dog was under the water tank for about an hour and a half, the spokesman said.

Just before 5pm, the dog was rescued by the Winton crew and was ‘‘back nice and safe and sound — hopefully as happy as Larry.’’

The property owners planned to fill in the hole to prevent further dog mishaps.

