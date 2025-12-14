Harness racing driver out of coma

Nathan Williamson. PHOTO: ODT FILES

A Southland horseman is out of a coma after a fall during a race in Auckland.

Nathan Williamson was driving Captains Mistress at Alexandra Park when he was unseated from his cart near the winning post and fell on to the track on Friday, Harness Racing New Zealand reported.

He was seriously injured and taken to hospital, but was now out of a medically induced coma, and making good progress today.

Williamson grew up in North Otago and, with parents Phil and Bev and brothers Matt and Brad, has had a long association with harness racing.

- Allied Media