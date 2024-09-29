Investigation into what caused boat to sink

An investigation is under way to find out what caused a boat to sink in a Southland river.

A police spokeswoman said they received a report of a person needing help in the Ōreti River, near West Plains Rd, about 10.30am yesterday.

Three people had been in the boat, which sank.

Two managed to get themselves out of danger and contacted emergency services, while the third was left floating in the water until help arrived.

Water gear, including a rescue basket, was used to get them to shore.

The water was very cold and the person was in a serious condition, the spokeswoman said.

A spokeswoman for Hato Hone St John confirmed that three people were taken to Southland Hospital in Invercargill, two with serious injuries and one moderately hurt.

The ambulance service was alerted to the water incident in the river near Taramoa about 10.25am.

Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and an Operations Manager were sent to the scene.

A spokeswoman for Fire and Emergency NZ said four crews were sent from the Kingswell and Walllacetown brigades to help with the rescue.

The police investigation is ongoing.