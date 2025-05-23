Organiser confident there'll be plenty of oysters

John Edminstin. Photo: Luisa Girao

While some may be getting a little nervous about whether there will be enough oysters to go around at this year’s sold-out Bluff Oyster and Food Festival, organisers are confident there will be plenty.

Rough seas have stopped fishing vessels from harvesting the delicacy this week, and operators have been waiting with bated breath for the conditions to settle.

However, festival chairman and fisherman John Edminstin said there was no need to be nervous because the conditions were expected to be suitable enough to leave port today, and he and other vessel owners were looking forward to bringing in a good haul.

While it all seemed very last-minute for an event that drew thousands of people from around the country, he said the upside was the oysters would be as fresh as they could possibly be tomorrow.

- APL