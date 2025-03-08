Over 1500 flock to city to showcase skills

ILT City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band drummer Cam Fraser, 17, feels proud to be able to play in front of his home crowd during the 2025 New Zealand Pipe Band Championships in Invercargill. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

The sounds of bagpipes could be heard from all over Invercargill yesterday when the 2025 New Zealand Pipe Band Championships started.

More than 1500 performers from all over the country and Australia gathered at Queens Park cricket ground to showcase their skills and rhythm.

Organising committee chairman Brendan Copeland was pleased with the turnout for the first day.

He said it took about two years of planning and a lot of hard work to be able to host such an important event.

‘‘It is really great to see the event finally get off the ground and the Invercargill and Southland community really got behind and supported us.

‘‘We have some of the best of the best playing here today and, while I am little biased, it is awesome for the community to experience this.’’

City of Dunedin Pipe Band grade 4B MSR is judged. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

ILT City of Invercargill Highland Pipe Band drummer Cam Fraser had been part of the band for seven years.

Used to travelling across the country to compete, Cam said it was great to be able to perform in his backyard.

‘‘I feel proud to be here representing Invercargill and our region. It is really nice.’’

Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band piper Teri Hattrill had been playing the bagpipes for 23 years as a kind of family tradition as her two other sisters were also part of the band.

She was pleased to take her daughter Kaia Wikaira, 8 months, to see her performing for the first time.

‘‘I hope she will be my lucky charm.

‘‘I would love for her to start to play in the band when she is a bit older as it is a pretty cool environment to be brought up.’’

The event continues today, starting with the traditional street march from Invercargill’s water tower down Gala St.

