Remembering roots gives muso sense of pride

Suzanne Prentice, her husband Steve Dalton and grandson George Ngakai, 7, all of Invercargill, celebrate after she was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) for her services to the community and music. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Invercargill

For services to the community and music

At the beginning of her career, Suzanne Prentice was told by many she would never make it in the industry if she lived in Invercargill.

But she made a "funny face" to all those comments, followed her heart and proved they were all wrong.

With more than 35 records released over a 50-year career, Ms Prentice is a household name in New Zealand and is also recognised internationally, having performed with artists including Julio Iglesias, Dolly Parton and Kris Kristofferson.

But she has never forgotten her roots.

"I’m always very proud of Invercargill and whenever I’ve been travelling internationally and doing shows — whether it’s with Dolly or whoever I’m working with — it’s something that I’ve always said: ‘Hi, I’m so and so and I’m from Invercargill, Southland, New Zealand.

"That gave me a sense of pride every night being able to do that."

Ms Prentice was made a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit (CNZM) for her services to the community and music.

"To be honest, it was a huge surprise. I am still [getting] my head around it, but it’s lovely to be acknowledged."

She felt honoured and lucky to be recognised for two of her passions and, through her whole life, she made sure she gave back to her community.

While pursuing her international music career, she has also served as events co-ordinator for Southland Hospice and was an ambassador for World Vision for more than 20 years.

She was one of three people who, over 18 years, wrote a series of shows called "Kids for Kids" which toured nationally each year, giving thousands of New Zealand school children the opportunity to perform with her on stage, building their confidence and self-esteem, at the same time raising the awareness of under-privileged children worldwide.

The shows "Kids for Kids" and "Prentice and Friends" raised $13.7 million in sponsorship for underprivileged children.

"I’ve been so lucky — I’ve been able to to work with literally hundreds of thousands of children in New Zealand and be able to show them what it is to be on stage and to do things — that was wonderful — at the same time being able to help underprivileged children.

"It’s great giving back to your community with the Otago Southland Helicopter Trust that’s very special to my heart too, and Hospice is a very special thing, so I feel very lucky."

Ms Prentice also is an Officer of the Order of the British Empire, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 and the Wrest Point Entertainment Roll of Honour in 2016.

"I can’t say I’ve got any regrets whatsoever— it’s been a fantastic life and I’m so thankful for my family.

"If it wasn’t for my husband, Steve, and my family I wouldn’t be able to do what I do."

