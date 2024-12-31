New Year honours 2025: the national list

The New Zealand Order of Merit

Dames Companion

(DNZM)

Julie Clare Chapman, services to children and the community, Auckland.

Nea Ingrid Collins, services to Māori, business and health governance, Gisborne.

Bogyung Ko (Lydia Ko), services to golf, Florida, United States.

Knights Companion

(KNZM)

John Allan Gallagher, services to business, education, philanthropy and the community, Hamilton.

Edward Colin Manson, services to philanthropy, the community and business, Auckland.

Peter Robert Skelton, services to environmental law, Christchurch.

Companions

(CNZM)

Graeme Hilton Blick, services to geodesy, Porirua.

Ian Douglas Foster, services to rugby, Hamilton.

Esther Frances Fung, services to the Chinese community, Wellington.

Frederick John Graham, services to Māori art, Waiuku.

John Bernard Hart, services to sports governance, Auckland.

Jillian Jeanette Hooks, services to accountancy and education, Auckland.

Kai-Shek Luey, services to the Chinese community, Auckland.

Helen Linda Pilmore, services to nephrology and transplantation services, Auckland.

Suzanne Lena Prentice, services to music and the community, Invercargill.

Robin Scholes, services to the screen industry, Auckland.

Harjinder Singh, services to food science, Palmerston North.

Alan Richard Baillie Smythe, services to the community and philanthropy, Auckland.

William Murray Thomson, services to oral health, Dunedin.

Kennie Tsui, services to the environment and governance, Wellington.

Keith Sharman Turner, services to the electricity industry, Tauranga.

Honorary

Laurie Ann Hilsgen, services to family carers, Auckland.

Officers

(ONZM)

Denise Katherine Astill, services to the prevention of foetal anticonvulsant syndromes, Auckland.

Carlos Edward James Bagrie, services to the food and rural industries, Queenstown.

John Raymond Boswell (rtd), services to New Zealand Defence Force, Wellington.

Robert James William Campbell, services to farming and governance, Invercargill.

Marguerite Diane Christophers, services to Para sports, Pegasus.

Peter John Cleave, services to Māori language education, Palmerston North.

Trisia Angela Farrelly, services to ecology, Palmerston North.

Catherine Mary Ferguson, services to otolaryngology, Wellington.

Heke-Turoa Ropine Huata, services to Māori and education, Havelock North.

Albert Puhirake Ihaka, services to Māori and governance, Tauranga.

Sudesh Kumar Jhunjhnuwala, services to the hospitality industry and philanthropy, Auckland.

Prudence Elizabeth Lamerton, services to nuclear medicine, Havelock North.

Nadia Rui-Chi Lim, services to the food industry, Queenstown.

Cyril Wayne McIlwraith, services to veterinary medicine and the equine industry, Motueka.

Matthew Christian Metcalfe, services to the film industry, Auckland.

Lee Wei-Hahn Murray, services to literature, particularly speculative literature, Tauranga.

Oliver Michael Newland, services to real estate and the community, Auckland.

Christine Rewa Panapa, services to Māori, Auckland.

Te Taku Parai, services to Māori, governance and the community, Porirua.

David Colin Proctor (rtd), services to the New Zealand Defence Force, Kingston, ACT, Australia.

Te Tuhi Robust, services to Māori and education, Kawakawa.

Anthony John Shaw, services to people with intellectual disabilities and the community, Wānaka.

Margot Alison Skinner, services to physiotherapy, Dunedin.

Mervyn John Solly, services to the transport industry and business, Collingwood.

Debra Mary Delores Sorensen, services to Pacific health, Auckland.

Kate Elizabeth Sylvester, services to the fashion industry, Auckland.

Iain Clark Taylor, services to education, Auckland.

Murray William Tilyard, services to health, Mosgiel, Dunedin.

Samuel Laurence Whitelock, services to rugby and the community, Napier.

Bryce Derek Wilkinson, services to economics, Wellington.

Honorary Officer

Clara Elisabeth Hutchinson-de Ranitz, services to midwifery, Hamilton.

Members

(MNZM)

Peter Wallace Allen, services to disabled people, Palmerston North.

Dale Cameron Bailey, services to education, Auckland.

Paula Val Baker, services to health governance and the community, Hamilton.

Judith Anne Bell, services to music education, Christchurch.

Richard Marshall Lovelace Bull, services to conservation and the community, Mangawhai.

Paul Francis Burns, services to Search and Rescue and Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Prebbleton.

Michael John Dyer Camm, services to wildlife conservation, Whangārei.

Susan Jayne Clement, services to education, Wellington.

Ross Anthony Cocker, JP, services to Search and Rescue and the community, Westport.

Karen Ann Colgan, services to wildlife conservation and education, Auckland.

Linda Ann Cooper, JP, services to the community, Waitakere.

Maria Carmela Dalli, services to education, Wellington.

Priyani Therese de Silva-Currie, services to multicultural communities, netball and civil engineering, Richmond.

Makarena Diana Dudley, services to people with dementia, particularly Māori, Awanui.

Ross James Craufurd Dunlop, JP, services to local government, Hawera.

Iosefo Fa’afiu, services to mental health, youth and the Pacific community, Auckland.

Anne Maria Fitisemanu, services to business, Auckland.

Julian Richmond Fitter, services to conservation, Katikati.

Bronwyn Joy Groot, services to fraud prevention awareness, Waiuku.

Noel Graham Harris, services to the thoroughbred racing industry, Mt Maunganui.

Rawinia Ruth Higgins, services to Māori language, education and governance, Wellington.

David Warwick Hodder, services to outdoor recreation and conservation, Christchurch.

Ingrid Louise Maria Huygens, services to education and Māori, Hamilton.

Leonard George Frederick Irvine, services to woodcraft and education, Hamilton.

Marian Elizabeth Johnson, services to technology and business, Christchurch.

Shelley Aroha Katae, services to Māori and Pacific communities, Auckland.

David John Kent, services to the deaf and hard of hearing community, Kirwee.

Dinesh Kumar Khadka, JP, services to the Nepalese community, Auckland.

Tania Phillippa Kingi, services to Māori and people with disabilities, Auckland.

Malcolm Erskine Legget (deceased), services to cardiology, Auckland.

Nicola Maree Ataria MacDonald, services to the environment, Auckland.

Deborah Claire Mackenzie, services to victims of domestic violence.

Dr Cedric Paul Malpass, services to health, Taumarunui.

Lachlan John Marshall, services to water polo, Christchurch.

Adele Marie Mason, services to New Zealand-Asia relations, Wellington.

Duncan Paul Matthews, services to rainbow communities, Auckland.

John Leslie McKoy, services to fisheries science and environment management, Porirua.

Ross John McQueen, services to the community, Rangiora.

Asad Mohsin, services to the Muslim community and education, Hamilton.

Janice Molloy, services to wildlife conservation, Waikanae.

Sheryll Ann Ofner, services to education, Auckland.

Louise Claire Parr-Brownlie, services to neuroscience, Mosgiel, Dunedin.

Daniel Oshana Pato, services to the hairdressing industry, Auckland.

Kirsten Pauline Eddy Patterson, services to governance and women, Lower Hutt.

John Kenneth Peters, services to governance and palliative care, Levin.

Ian Martyn Pickard, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, Papamoa.

Billie-Jean Potaka Ayton, services to education and Māori, Gisborne.

Tania Mateohorere-Carole Pouwhare, services to Māori and Pacific communities, and the environment, Auckland.

Sarah Jane McDonald Rae, services to choral music, Invercargill.

Ian Dugald Reid, services to musical theatre, Napier.

Alan Kenneth Richards, services to the New Zealand Police and education, Porirua.

Norefjell Jacquiline Marama Tanga Royal, JP, services to Māori and governance, Auckland.

Hilary Dawn Sangster, services to governance, Ranfurly.

Rachel Simon-Kumar, services to women’s studies, health research and to ethnic communities, Auckland.

Roy Martin Sloan, services to conservation and game hunting, Winton.

Hilary Anne Smith, services to linguistics and the community, Palmerston North.

Helen Julia Snell, services to nursing and diabetes care, Palmerston North.

Sharon Carol Stevens-Cottle, services to dance and theatre, Masterton.

Michael Leslie Burton Styles, services to people with dyslexia and education, Paraparaumu.

Linda Naumai Te Aho, services to Māori and legal education, Hamilton.

Gary Raymond Trail, services to martial arts, particularly jujitsu, Whangārei.

Keith Winton Trembath, services to the community, agriculture and education, Paeroa.

Kateryna Turska, services to the Ukrainian community, Auckland.

Anita Gay Varga, services to women and the construction industry, Matamata.

Melissa Amy Vining, services to charitable fundraising and the community, Winton.

Belinda Henderson Walker, services to the community, Taupō.

King’s Service Order

Companions

(KSO)

Rūpene Paul Amato, services to survivors of abuse in care, Wairoa.

Jocelyn Anne Armstrong, services to interfaith communities, Auckland.

Barry Joseph de Geest, services to disabled people, Papakura.

James William Goodwin, services to survivors of abuse in care, Christchurch.

Tristram Richard Ingham, services to survivors of abuse in care, Wellington.

Leoni Frances McInroe, services to survivors of abuse in care.

Paora Crawford Moyle, services to survivors of abuse in care, Thames.

Moeapulu Frances Eileen Tagaloa, services to survivors of abuse in care, Auckland.

Keith Vernon Wiffin, services to survivors of abuse in care, Wellington.

Gary Michael Williams, services to survivors of abuse in care, Christchurch.

Paul Andrew Zentveld, services to survivors of abuse in care, Auckland.

King’s Service Medal

(KSM)

Alister David Argyle, services to the community, Ashburton.

Victoria Elizabeth Barnard, services to the RNZSPCA, Whakatāne.

Cynthia Jane Brooks, services to local government and historical research, Renwick.

Michael Russell Buick, services to the performing arts, particularly musical theatre, Invercargill.

Colin Terence Campbell, services to horse racing and governance, Taupō.

Ian Peter Carter, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community, Whangārei.

Leslie Edward Clarke, services to the New Zealand Police and the community, Taihape.

Kathleen Patricia Coster, services to survivors of abuse in care, Christchurch.

Shannel Peter Courtney, services to conservation and choral music, Tākaka.

Sandra Lois May Curd, JP, services to the community, Ashburton.

Sally Elizabeth Davies, services to hockey and nursing, Te Awamutu.

Vaine Puapii Elia, services to the Cook Islands community, Auckland.

Rouruina Emile-Brown, services to the Cook Islands community, Auckland.

Patricia Mary Anne Eyles, JP, services to the community, Napier.

Hans-Josef Erwin Freller, services to survivors of abuse in care, Rolleston.

Neta Bernadette Gilbert (Neta Kerepeti), services to survivors of abuse in care, Whangārei.

Marie Eleanor Gilpin, services to the community, Papamoa.

Thomas Michael Gray, services to local government and the community, Greytown.

Bryan Robert Guy, services to the community, Feilding.

Peter Colin Hensman, services to cricket and the community, Havelock North.

Toni Lee James Jarvis, services to survivors of abuse in care, Invercargill.

Jeremy Wiremu Alexander Johnson, services to the Anglican Church and the LGBTQI+ community, Auckland.

Hans Allen Key, services to health and safety and Pacific communities, Auckland.

Paul Hendrick Lampe, services to youth, New Plymouth.

Michael Joseph Ledingham, services to survivors of abuse in care, Te Puke.

Peter Fala Aperila Leilua, services to the community, particularly youth and Pacific peoples, Auckland.

Tiliilagi Leilua, services to the community, particularly youth and Pacific peoples, Auckland.

Valerie Joan Lissette, services to dance, Hamilton.

Moira Catherine Lockington, services to the community, Reefton.

Pamela Anne Logan, services to theatre, Blenheim.

Patricia Annette Macaulay, services to the community, Mosgiel, Dunedin.

Carolyn Mayes, services to conservation, Auckland.

Ronald James Moles, services to education and the community, Matamata.

Fiona Mary Murdoch, services to dance, Hamilton.

Delza Reay Neben, services to print media and the community, Auckland.

John William Oliver, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community, Ōtāne.

Jyoti Parashar, JP, services to the community, Auckland.

Graeme Victor Pearce, services to heritage preservation and the community, Thames.

Marie Teresa Pearce, services to the community and local government, Inglewood.

Neville Gordon Phillips, services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and ice sports, Mataura.

Peter Herehere Priest, services to Māori and conservation, Whangamatā.

Lyall Priest, services to Māori and conservation, Whangamatā.

David John Ramsay, services to the community, Alexandra.

Rangimahora Mokomoko Reddy, services to Māori health, Hamilton.

David Malcolm James Richmond, services to sport, particularly athletics and cricket, Dunedin.

Eugene Shane Te Awamate Ryder, services to survivors of abuse in care, Wellington.

Barbara Anne Simpson, services to conservation and the community, Queenstown.

Anne Acton Sinclair, services to the community, Auckland.

Darryl William Smith, services to survivors of abuse in care, Rangiora.

Richard Antony Dougal Steele, JP, services to the rural community, Ōwhango.

Peter David Swain, services to the community, Invercargill.

Teremoana Terepai, services to the Pacific community and seniors, Auckland.

Margaret Ann Vickers, services to the community, New Plymouth.

Grahame Roy Perry Webber, services to local government and farming governance, Cambridge.

Phyllis Rosemary Weir, services to cricket and horticulture, Auckland.

Craig John Wells, services to business and the community, Whangārei.

Jennifer Gai Wotten, services to the community and squash, Te Puke.

New Zealand Antarctic Medal

(NZAM)

Alastair Robin Fastier, services to Antarctic heritage conservation, Glenorchy.

Colin Chalmers Monteath, services to Antarctic field support, archival preservation, literature and photography, Christchurch.

New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

(DSD)

Paul Leslie Stockley, services to New Zealand Defence Force.