Academy brings community together

Volley South staff (from left) Julian Patino, Jo Levia, Kris Milne and Donz Milne see the physical and social benefits of volleyball on Southlanders. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Volley South's groundbreaking Volleyball Academy is bringing together people of all abilities and backgrounds.

The organisation’s volleyball academy is an eight-week programme that was designed to not just gear up players over the winter season but to draw together different sectors of the community.

Volleyball enthusiasts of varying levels from Southland and Queenstown have been hitting the volleyball court at the Southland Girls’ High School gym, growing their skills and widening their social circles.

Volley South executive officer Donz Milne said she was pleased the academy made everyone feel they belonged to something.

"It’s the kind of sport that brings people together.

"We have people from SIT who have joined because they don’t know anyone and want to meet people and then there are those transient workers from Queenstown who used to play in their home towns and want the opportunity to play somewhere," Milne said.

The academy has attracted strong female participation, and an ethnically diverse participant base; with high numbers of Filipino, Asian, Māori, and Pacific Islanders across their junior and senior school formats, representative teams, as well as their business house and social competitions.

Volleyball was already a staple "social part of life for Pasifika communities" with various church groups incorporating the sport as a regular community activity.

The additional aim of the programme was to develop and engage volleyball players of all levels, ages, and interests to explore the fundamentals, refining techniques, and mastering the art of volleyball.

Julian Potino, 20, started playing the sport when he was year 12 at school, Not long after he attended his first tournament in Wellington.

"My love for the game grew from playing it as a teenager then I started playing more throughout the years and then eventually I got invited to the academy.

"I love the team play, the team trainings.

"It’s great being able to learn how to do other things outside of work life," he said.

Beginners to the sport learnt about grasping the basics— serving, passing, positioning, and understanding game strategies at the under-16 level.

Intermediate players would delve deeper into advanced tactics, mastering intricate manoeuvres, refining their overall game, including a solid grasp of rotations, strategy execution, and tactical awareness.

Volley South coach Jo Levia said they "wanted to give everybody room to develop themselves".

"There are those who wanted to play social volleyball and then there are others who preferred to play at a competitive level.

"We have to be able to cater for all of them."

The academy runs until Friday, August 23, at Southland Girls High School gym from 4pm-6pm.

To find out more, contact 027 471-0782 or info@volleysouth.org.nz