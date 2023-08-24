Artists inspired to share work

Invercargill’s Talia Hogg showcases her artwork which is part of an exhibition organised by C.S Art Whare Toi at Whare Taupua — The Rest Room Community Arts Space in Invercargill. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED/DAKLA VISUALS

About 40 artists with disabilities have shared their feelings and emotions with the community through their art pieces.

Until August 30, Whare Taupua — The Rest Room Community Arts Space on Forth St is hosting an exhibition organised by C.S Art Whare Toi — an Arts Studio for people with limited access to the arts because of disability and/or mild mental health.

Chairwoman Michelle Tahuaroa Dawson said about 40 members of the trust collaborated on the exhibition.

Each piece was individual, she said.

"So a lot of these people have limitations, necessarily, because of their condition or their environment and they need assistance.

"So what happens when art comes along is that there are fewer rules and people can express themselves in a way that is just purely from the heart."

She said many of them were displaying their pieces in public for the first time and the feedback they had received was amazing.

"It’s just so fun.

Lawrence Milne was pleased his piece was sold on the first night of the exhibition.

"The thing I like about it the most is that everybody’s individual and I’m looking around, seeing everybody’s personality come out, and you’re allowed to just be who you are — there’s not very many places where you can do that."

The charitable trust operates in the WEA Building, on Esk St in Invercargill with 43 artists and two tutors.

Art classes were held three days a week and tutors could help people reach their full potential with tips on techniques, materials and inspiration.

Ms Tahuaroa Dawson said it was heartwarming to be part of such an inspiring project.

"One of them once said to me: ‘You can do anything if you put your mind to it.’

"And that is what this exhibition is about — show them they can do anything while they having fun."