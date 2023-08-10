Breastfeeding Week celebrated

Invercargill woman Ruth Forbes appreciates the connection she created with her 7-week-old daughter Ivy through breastfeeding. PHOTO: LUISA GIRAO

A group of Southland mums came together last week to support each other and celebrate an important date.

World Breastfeeding Week was acknowledged last week at "The Village" event at the Invercargill City Council library.

The meetings usually happen on the first and third Friday of every month as a support network for mothers to share their experiences and concerns.

However, last week, the event was focused on the importance of breastfeeding.

WellSouth health promotion adviser Bridget Corry said the theme of this year’s World Breastfeeding Week was around enabling parents and supporting parents in the workplace.

"Workplace challenges can be a big reason why people either don't breastfeed or they stopped breastfeeding earlier.

"So it's around workplaces supporting their parents returning to work, and also parents having that support, to continue breastfeeding and even knowing what their rights are and what should be accommodated by the workplace."

The village group was run by breastfeeding peer supporters Lisa Morfett and Zelandia McAnally.

They said the idea was to create a safe place where mums and caregivers could share their thoughts in a relaxed, supportive and child friendly environment.

"It's not solely focused on breastfeeding support, but it is just a support group for mums and caregivers to build some connections, and it's a safe place to go," Ms Morfett said.

Ms McAnally agreed.

"Parenting can be challenging, but it is important they know they are not alone.

"There are many people going through the same things they are and even if we don’t have the answers we have a group chat and other connections that we can help them to get the answers and support they need."

Ms Morfett said the breastfeeding peer supporter network was a free service and there were 50 volunteers across the region to help.

A group of mums attended the event last week, including Invercargill woman Ruth Forbes who took her 7-week-old baby Ivy to the event.

She said breastfeeding was something she always wanted to do and while it was hard at the beginning, she appreciated the connection it created with her daughter.

"For me it was a no-brainer. I always wanted to breastfeed my babies.

"The first few weeks was challenging because it was painful but I had a lot of support and now it became something very natural for us."

The Village event takes place every first and third Friday of the month at 10.30am. People needing support can also visit www.breastfeedingsos.co.nz.