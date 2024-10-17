Bucket gardening growing interest in veges

Ted Gauntlett, 2, and mum E.J. have a go at bucket gardening. PHOTOS: TONI MCDONALD

There's a hole in my bucket dear Liza, dear Liza — but budding bucket-gardeners discovered it is there for drainage.

An array of colourful plastic, hole-riddled buckets stood ready for the line up of people gathered at the South Alive Bucket Gardening school holiday event last Friday.

South Alive project manager Julz Orr said young children planted a selection of vegetable plants they could harvest for meals later.

It was the first time Erika Squires had seen bucket-gardening and believed it was a great thing for children to be involved in.

She bought her daughter Siana to experience making a mini-garden that would produce vegetables on a small scale.

E.J. Gauntlett and son Ted, had been doing some gardening projects at home but the bucket-garden now meant he had his own one to tend.

"He’s been very excited to get his hands into the dirt."

Bucket gardener Siana Squires, 3, gets some gardening tips off her mum Erika at South Alive’s Bucket Gardening children’s holiday events on Friday.

The pair planted broccoli, silverbeet and parsley in the bucket that was going home to live on their deck.

The project was a great way to get children interested in vegetables.

"If they are growing them, they are much more likely to be eating them." Ms Gauntlett said.

Ms Orr said she was surprised by the line up of 40 "eager-to-go" people that had greeted her for the school holiday programme item.

"The kids are going away, happy-as with their buckets to go home and grow."

Bucket gardening was user-friendly and uncomplicated form of gardening.

"It doesn’t matter where you live, or what your circumstances are, you can bucket garden," she said.