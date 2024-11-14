Call to acknowledge post-WW2 veterans

A group of about 30 former servicemen, women, families and dignitaries gathered at the Elles Rd War Memorial to mark the 2024 Armistice Day in Invercargill on Monday. PHOTO: TONI McDONALD

Awarua RSA’s president hopes this year’s Armistice Day will be the last that excludes post World War 2 veterans.

Ian Beker said the Anzac Act, which is before Parliament, proposed armed forces veterans who had died in conflict since World 2 and served in peacekeeping forces would finally be recognised in official ceremonies.

It is hoped the Anzac Day Amendment Bill will be introduced to Parliament before April 2025 and passed before Anzac Day 2026.

The Anzac Act 1920 was originally written to recognise servicemen and women who died in the world wars, he said.

"[The change would] acknowledge the sacrifices of the servicemen and women who served in Afghanistan, Korea, Somalia, Borneo and Vietnam," Mr Beker said.

On Monday, Armistice Day services marked the World War 1 ceasefire which happened at 11am, on November 11, 1918.

About 30 former servicemen, women, families and dignitaries gathered at the Elles Rd War Memorial in Invercargill to mark the occasion.

This year’s Armistice Day celebrations also marked the 20th anniversary of the Unknown Warrior’s return to New Zealand, where he was laid to rest at the National War Memorial in Wellington.

While there were no World War 1 veterans still alive, people who served after World War 2 still liked to acknowledge the sacrifice they made, Mr Beker said.

"I think we should (remember them), because they’ve followed their forebears and done their duty to God and country, and we should be honouring those who’ve served — especially the younger ones."

Former Invercargill Airport chief executive and Navy Lieutenant Commander Nigel Finnerty said it was good to remember the sacrifices former armed forces personnel had made.

He was particularly thinking about the personnel who were presently serving in conflict zones.

"There’s a lot going on in the world at the moment."

Mr Finnerty, who joined the navy at 18, spent operational time in the Persian Gulf after the Gulf War and as well as the Falkland Islands.

"So we’ve seen a bit of that very pointy end operational service. Which is pretty exciting when you’re 18 — but it’s scary," he said.

He said news reports of overseas conflict could be "confronting".

"You feel for the people that are involved it.

"It drags in whole countries — people that aren’t involved and it just impacts so many people.

"Not just the local area, but right across the whole world."

Mr Finnerty held a sense of pride as well as trepidation for those who were serving in conflict zones.

While the cost of freedom was worth it, "sometimes it’s a very big price to pay".

"We’ve got our way of life ... and yes, it does come at a cost to keep that."

- By Toni McDonald