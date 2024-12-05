Car parking proposal gains support

An aerial of Oban, the township in Stewart Island/Rakiura, where steps to address parking issues have received support from the public. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Proposed steps to address parking and road safety issues on Stewart Island/Rakiura have received general support from the public.

The island often deals with cars being parked for up to months at a time in the township, normally when people have left for the mainland.

A total of 49 submissions were received during recent consultation on a parking shake-up.

Proposed changes — which could implement 30 new parking restrictions and change 16 existing restrictions — were supported either fully or in part by 84% of submitters.

However, only a quarter (25%) supported all of the proposed measures.

Those who did not give full support shared a range of concerns, including a need for long-term parking, transport for sea and air services, and extended time limits for some spaces.

Rakiura resident Bill Watt presented to councillors last Wednesday and was generally supportive of proposed parking changes, but said it was important to maintain walkability on the island.

"Walking is so much a part of the way of life here, and the way of life for visitors, even though . . . I think the last estimate was over 800 cars on the island."

Mr Watt highlighted a need for disability parking in his submission, which was backed up by another submitter, Alistair Faulknor.

Mr Faulknor shared concern for elderly and immobile people on Rakiura, saying options were limited if struggled to walk or could not afford a taxi.

Problems with road safety on the hilly roads near Observation Rock were also consulted on, and one-way systems were suggested as a possible solution.

A suggestion to target a one-way system on Leonard St, Excelsior Rd, View St and Dundee St was preferred over all streets within the area being made one-way.

Submissions were received between October 10 and November 10.

Southland District Council team leader organisational policy Chris Rout said refinements would be made before deliberation and adoption of the bylaw, set for December 11.