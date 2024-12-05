Central Southland colour run boosts school canteen

PHOTOS: TONI McDONALD

Central Southland College student Sophia Watson, 17, getsinto the spirit of the colour run hosted by the Central Southland College Home and School Association last Saturday.

Association spokeswoman Emma Hammond said money from the colour run would go towards refurbishing the school canteen, which had only had minimal upgrades over the past 30 years, and catered for about 600 students.

She was thrilled the weather that turned on brilliant sunshine for the community event and grateful for the support of the Winton Volunteer Fire Brigade members who manned two hoses — one for the waterslide and the other to douse runners swathed in blue, green, pink and orange powdered chalk.

Mia McKenzie, 7, of Winton, has a blast covered in colour.

School principal Grant Dick manned the barbecue to ensure after the run, any hungry tums, young or old, could be topped up again.

- By Toni McDonald