A chance to find new furry friends

American Bulldog Beau, 8, is getting adoption-ready with SPCA centre manager Shannon Fisher. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

Fancy a furry friend for the new year but the cost of living crisis is putting a paw-se on your purse strings?

Fear no more, the Invercargill SPCA will be holding an open day for pet adoptions on Saturday, February 3.

Potential pet parents could take their next furry or feathered friend home for a 50% discount.

SPCA senior external communications adviser Briar Marbeck said the organisation would be launching an adoption campaign next Saturday where all adoptions at SPCA shelters would be half price.

This was to help find as many homes as possible for the animals currently ready for adoption, she said.

Invercargill SPCA staff were busy preening their clawed clients, preparing them for a family or individual ready to give them a newhome.

Invercargill SPCA centre manager Shannon Fisher said a lot of time was put into the animals to prepare them for adoption.

"It’s not just feeding and cleaning the animal, the staff put a lot of development into the animal to prepare them for their new owner.

"We socialise the animal, we make sure they are adoption-worthy."

During the Christmas holiday period, the local centre co-ordinated 15 successful adoptions, including dogs.

Last year they connected 341 animals with forever homes and most of the pets rehomed were cats and kittens.

The number of cats and other pets being adopted this season was high because people want to gift them for Christmas. "The week leading up to Christmas people will ring up and say I want to gift a cat or such and such for a present," she said.

"Kitten season is upon us and the warmer climate is making it increasingly longer," Ms Fisher said.

However the shelter had not been inundated with kittens and cats this season, she said.

It was unusual not to have the place full of felines during this time but the Invercargill branch put it down to the fact it was closed during the Christmas season and the centre was not open to the public on Mondays.

- By Nina Tapu