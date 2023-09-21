Club brings fun to Bluff stage

Bluff Drama Club members rehearse for their latest production Let’s Talk C.R.A.P which debuts next week. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Bluff Drama Club are returning to the stage for another round of song, laughter, and food.

The latest production from the seaside theatre group, Let’s Talk C.R.A.P, is running for four nights next week — although two have already sold out.

Club media liaison officer Julie Manson said the performance returned to the fictional Campbelltown (which all Bluff Drama Club productions are based in) with a focus on the residents’ amateur performing arts school.

The show follows the tutor, her two assistants, and their students.

With the script and story written entirely in-house, the production would also feature 24 classic songs from the 1960s and 70s, that would likely get the audience’s toes tapping, she said.

Mrs Manson said the show was written in April, and club members had been rehearsing two to three times a week since.

"Anyone who’s been to a show knows that the enjoyment that the cast have onstage totally gets conveyed out to the audience, and the audience is having a great time because we’re having such a good time on stage as well," she said.

"You always feel part of the show, even when you’re in the audience," she said.

Let’s Talk C.R.A.P. will take to the stage at 7pm on Wednesday, September 27, at the Bluff Town Hall with a Theatre Restaurant the following night.

Interest for the show was high as always, and the final two evenings on Saturday and Sunday had sold out, she said.

Tickets are still available for the Thursday Night Theatre Restaurant at $70 per person and are available through the Bluff Drama Club social media page.