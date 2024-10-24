Courting success

(Back, from left) Trev Colyer, Adrian Mennell, Tanya Colyer and Sue Colyer are supporting their next generation of squash players — Lakeisha-Louise (front left), 13, and Maia Mennell, 11. PHOTO: NINA TAPU

A love for the game of squash has spawned two squash dynasties in Riverton.

When a bloke calling himself TC and a woman named Sue joined a local Auckland squash team more than five decades ago, they did not know that their love for the racket sport would lead to their aroha for each other — and the next generation of successful squash players breaking records in Southland.

The offspring of Trev and Sue Colyer have also found love playing squash and are raising the next generation of competitive squash players.

Daughter Tanya Colyer met her "love match" Adrian Mennell at the Riverton Squash Club and the couple have gone on to represent their districts and New Zealand at domestic and international competitions.

Tanya started her squash journey in Auckland at the Browns Bay Squash Club, where she recently returned from taking her daughters — Lakeisha-Louise and Maia — to the New Zealand Junior Open.

"They got to see where my junior career started.

"I have played district level and attended the world juniors in Australia.

"We're all on the honours board up there with mum and dad," Tanya said.

Adrian has had one of the Riverton squash courts named after him — "Adrian’s Court".

The recognition no doubt earned due to his playing for Southland for 32 years.

The born and bred Rivertonian has been playing squash since he was 12 years old.

"I’ve been to two world juniors events and have played all around New Zealand and overseas.

"I’m actually off to the New Zealand Masters this afternoon."

Tanya’s daughters with Adrian and his two sons, Nick and Levi Mennell, also feature on the Riverton Squash Club honours board.

Lakeisha-Louise and Maia returned from the junior nationals held in Auckland this month clutching awards.

"It was a really good experience and they were tough games.

"I met a lot of good junior players and one of the top players in New Zealand.

"I probably play squash because of my family members, but I do enjoy playing the sport and it's nice to go down for a hit and see your improvement through there," Lakeisha-Louise said.

Her sister Maia was equally gleeful about her own performance at the league and was stoked to have achieved eighth place in New Zealand after her first outing at the competition.

"I had heaps of fun and met new people and want to take squash further," a chuffed Maia said.

The grandchildren were reaping the fruits of their grandparents sporting prowess.

Trev got his name up on the Riverton Squash honours board in 1991.

Sue (73) shied away from talking about her squash triumphs — which prompted her husband to praise his wife for having been a ‘New Zealand runner-up’ junior squash champion.

"She was an Auckland champ and played for the Bay of Plenty," Trev said.

When Trev was a member of the Timaru Squash Rackets Club he represented New Zealand at a squash tournament in South Africa in 1968 when he played as the New Zealand Junior Champion.

"Squash for our family has always been about camaraderie, and just getting out there and seeing the kids play," Sue said.

"We all got involved and we get along as a team."