Darting down to the Deep South

PHOTO: BEN TOMSETT

Southland’s darts master Warren Parry faces off against sixth-ranked World Darts Federation (WDF) player Ben Robb during the ILT South Island Darts Masters at the weekend.

The country’s finest darts players took aim at glory and gold at

the Ascot Park Hotel over Saturday and Sunday, with $15,000 in prize money on offer — the largest cash reward for a darts event in New Zealand.

Some of New Zealand’s top-ranked players competed, including Robb who is ranked New Zealand Number 1, and second-ranked WDF player Haupai Puha.