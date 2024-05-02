Determined Woodlands take the win

Woodlands provided the highlight in round five of the Southland Premier Grade Club Rugby Competition when they beat the Eastern Northern Barbarians 20-13 in Gore on Saturday.

The Barbarians were favoured to hand Woodlands their third straight loss but the visitors showed up with plenty of determination.

Coach Richard Jones said it was a pleasing result for his team.

The Barbarians led 5-nil after 20 minutes and 8-nil at halftime.

Woodlands scored after halftime and kicked a penalty goal to draw level but the Barbarians regained the lead with 20 minutes remaining.

Woodlands scored the next two tries to take the win.

Jones was not at all worried about not earning a bonus point try.

"We were just happy enough to get the win, the Barbarians were banging away on our try line at the finish and we did well to hold them out."

Hooker Jason Rutledge put in his best 60 minutes of the season; he was up to his old tricks earning turnovers. No 8 Cole Williams continued his good form and lock Alex Yallop had a good game. Samuela Nathan showcased his skills at first five.

The Woodlands backline has had some of their key players unavailable in recent weeks, including inside backs Liam Howley and Colin McKay, and midfielders Kynan Stowers and Sos Tuamavave.

The Barbarians almost drew level late in the game when loose forward Caine Taylor was held up over the line. Taylor, prop Mykel Sleeman, and lock Woody Kirkwood were three of the Baabaa’s best.

Star was made to work hard for their 26-5 win on their home ground against Marist.

Star took confidence into their match after demolishing Woodlands the previous week but they could only sneak ahead 7-5 after 20 minutes and 14-5 at halftime.

The hosts scored again in the third quarter and their converted try inside the last 10 minutes gave them the bonus point win.

Star coach Brayden Mitchell said Marist played well and were unlucky not to score more points.

The scrums were reasonably even while both sides’ lineouts struggled for accuracy in the conditions but Marist’s probably performed better.

Star had a few changes to their starting lineup this week; Stags lock Josh Bekhuis made his first appearance of the season, Hayden Edgely was back in his old position of halfback which required Cole Spinks moving up from fullback into first five-eighths and allowed centre Johnny Vaili to have a run at fullback and Micaiah Johnston-Brown to get a start in the midfield.

New dad Jordan Stewart started on the bench which gave Dylan Lovett the start on the blindside flank.

Edgely and No 8 Semisi Ta’eiloa had excellent games, while loosehead prop Jack Sexton has proven to be a great team man and is having an impressive season.

Pirates Old Boys Hawks beat Invercargill Blues 69-3 at Surrey Park. Blues scored their penalty goal inside the first 5 minutes but from then the Hawks asserted their dominance.

The Hawks were 12-3 after 20 minutes and when young hooker Shaun Kempton scored his second try before halftime, it was 31-3.

The Waikaka Riversdale Vikings are on top of the division one club rugby points table after beating Edendale 40-12 on Saturday.

- By John Langford

DRAW

Premier: (Both games on Thursday at 7pm), Eastern-Northern Barbarians v Pirates-Old Boys, Woodlands v Marist. The Blues versus Star game will be played at King’s Birthday Weekend.

Division One: (All games on Thursday at 7pm), Te Anau v Albion, Waikaka Riversdale Vikings v Pioneer, Wyndham v Tokanui.

Division Two: Waikiwi v Mataura — Thursday, 6.30pm at LG Oval, Riverton v Midlands — Thursday, 7pm, Mossburn v Ohai-Nightcaps-Otautau — Thursday, 7pm, DLS v Wakatipu -Friday, 7pm at Limehills.

Senior B: Woodlands v Marist — Thursday 7pm, Bluff v Pirates-Old Boys — Friday, 6.30pm at Les George Oval. The Blues-Star game will be played on King’s Birthday weekend.

Women’s: Midlands v Blues — Tuesday, 7pm at Les George Oval, Albion v Pioneer on Thursday, 6pm at Edendale.