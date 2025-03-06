Discover your dream home

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

If expanding and enhancing your at-home lifestyle is on your to-do list, this is where dreams are made possible.

Feel the love and care invested in this property from the time you enter the driveway.

The owners are moving overseas, so this is the chance to secure this rare Otatara opportunity.

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

This fantastic property will fulfil your ideal home dreams and completely satisfy your property shopping list.

With spacious living areas, five double bedrooms and the bonus of an office/study, the home is all set up and ready for the next lucky owners to move in and live the lifestyle only a property such as this can provide.

Double glazing, two modern bathrooms, fresh new drapes, two heat pumps and plenty of storage throughout complete the internal package.

The new roof will keep the home protected for decades from the elements.

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The 14m x 8.5m (approx) dual door shed, with its steel framed gable, offers great cover for those outdoor toys.

While the north-facing covered light and bright entertainment area could make a great man-shed or teenage chill-zone away from the hustle and bustle of the house. The fire pit would be a great place to linger in the early hours of the evening with a vino in hand.

Between the neatly manicured raised garden beds presenting the opportunity to dabble in an easy-to-maintain grow-your-own produce endeavour, alongside fresh eggs from the hen house — the good life awaits the new owners.

The beautifully landscaped, well-fenced and established private grounds, tucked down a private driveway, presents a well-rounded package that needs to be seen to be appreciated.

PHOTO: SUPPLIED

44 Marama Ave Nth, Otatara, Invercargill

Price: Deadline sale: 2pm, March 18

Agents: Bayleys Southland Real Estate salespeople Dion Cameron 027 354-1464, Graeme Hegan 027 432-9448, and Joanne Hegan 027 481-8772

Open homes: Sunday, March 9, 2pm-2.30pm