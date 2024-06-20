DLS going strong since 1994

Drummond and Limehills Star combined to field their own senior team in 1994 and this successful partnership is still going strong in 2024.

DLS stepped down from the division one grade in 2022, where the young side had a couple of enjoyable seasons of further development.

Earlier this season the squad thinned out when seven players set out in search of overseas adventure and employment. The remaining players have done well to get through the competition without getting close to defaulting a game.

Photo: Dave Loudon

DLS have earned one win and a draw and are determined to finish their season on a high at Collegiate this Saturday.

Limehills Star president Gregor Laughton says the lack of player numbers has been a concern but the coaches, managers and players have fronted up with the right attitude each week.

"The boys are trying hard and have been very competitive the majority of the time."

Photo: Dave Loudon

The team is coached by Dan McIlwrick and Shorty Riordan. Steve Brunell and Glen Cunningham have been managing the team with Dick McFarlane keeping an eye on them. The captain is again blindside flanker Stanley Smith.

In the season opener, DLS had a disappointing loss over in Nightcaps, 31-20. In round two the players’ fitness was tested in the heat in Drummond when the locals were beaten by a fast-finishing Waikiwi side 39-26.

The following week DLS stuck with Midlands for 60 minutes in Winton before fatigue set in and the Midlands inside backs constructed a 46-20 win.

Wakatipu brought a strong team down to Limehills the night before duck-shooting and went home with a 38-5 victory.

Photo: Dave Loudon

The boys finally got a win over in Mataura 15-12. Unfortunately the team followed that up with a cringe-worthy performance at Drummond which resulted in a 34-17 loss to Bush Pirates.

DLS could not get up off the canvas the following week in Mossburn and were beaten 42-14.

DLS built a good lead against Waiau Star on ‘Club Day’ at Limehills but in the last play of the game, the visitors scored to draw level at 22-22.

Club Day at Drummond last Saturday was a success. The DLS club’s 12 primary school aged grade teams all played in fine overhead conditions and one of the Central Southland College under-14 teams impressed in the curtain-raiser match. In the main event, the unbeaten Riverton team were too slippery for the locals on the wet and muddy surface conditions and won 43-10.

Photo: Dave Loudon

The scrum has been the team’s strength; props Troy McBride and Zac Dunnage are closing in on Stevie Mee’s legendary front row status. Liam Munro is also performing to a high standard at prop. Liam’s brother Ryan Munro has been a quality utility player with aggressive defence.

Halfback Stu Brown was a big loss when he skipped the country but young Croc McGregor has stepped up to the plate. First-five Luke Hamilton likes to take it to the line, while powerful second-five Chris Ponga has been a consistent performer. Laughton is still playing when he is not refereeing.

Loose forwards Liam Hickman and Maddie McConachie are two good young players to build the team around as it eyes a division two title in the Limehills Club Centenary year in 2026.

By John Langford