Dobson and Dryden the toast of Riverside

Steve Dryden had to work hard to claim the Southland Championship.

Local speedway legend Steve Dryden stole the show at Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway by claiming overall victory in the Southland Streetstock Championship, a great way to celebrate Dryden’s 50th year in the sport.

Several Dunedin drivers were entered and determined not to see a local claim the silverware. Defending champion Regan Constable was out early in race one putting his chances of a back-to-back title to bed.

Dryden would take wins in both the first races to take a 3-point lead into the final race, just ahead of Dunedin’s Ben Jenkins. Dryden would start from the rear of the pack in race three and knew he would come under attack.

Big hits from Dunedin’s Braden Adams put Dryden’s title hopes at risk but the local favourite just couldn’t be stopped; breaking free from Adams before doing the same with Jenkins.

Dryden placed fifth in the final race, giving him the Southland Streetstock Championship ahead of Dunedin duo Ben Jenkins in second and Shya McHardy in third place.

The second Southland Championship on offer was Saloons, and they struggled to race on what was a very rough and bumpy track surface.

Mark Dobson puts the finishing touches on his Saloon prior to racing.

Riverside’s Graham Williamson took two early wins and looked odds on to win the winner-takes-all final, racing off to a sizeable lead with just laps to go.

Williamson suffered a flat front tyre which saw him retire from the race, while clubmate Mark Dobson took over the race.

Dobson had a mixed day with a second and a fourth but that didn’t matter as the popular local driver led home Dan Black and Glen Edwards to claim his maiden Southland Saloon Championship.

Stockcars were the other grade racing with the Best Pairs championship title on offer and at the end of three races Luke Molloy, of Christchurch, and Peter Knight, of Invercargill, had gathered enough points to be victorious.

Riverside Speedway now turn their focus to the biggest meeting of the year, The ILT Fireworks Extravaganza on December 28.

This meeting will see all grades race for the Christmas Trophy, as well as rally car demonstrations and burnouts. This event is alcohol free and targeted at families.

By Daryl Shuttleworth