The Dollys are on a roll

New Zealand award-winning country rock trio The Dollys (from left) Millie Cottam, Tahla Ward and Maia Fletcher are holding a fundraising concert to help them get to the Tamworth Country Music Festival in January. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Invercargill's award-winning The Dollys are hoping a fundraising concert next weekend will launch them into bigger things in Tamworth in the new year.

The Dollys — Tahla Ward, Maia Fletcher and Millie Cottam — are two-time New Zealand Entertainer of the Year finalists and will attend the Tamworth Country Music Festival and Australia’s Academy of Country Music in January.

The three young women met through their interests in country music competitions. Ward and Fletcher normally performed as a duo but they decided to try a group entry for a bit of fun.

This year had been a particularly successful one where they earned accolades in 11 different competitions and sections including Capital Country Music Association of Australia overall national champions, Matamata Country Music Awards best duo/group and overall intermediate act, Gold Guitars open band and group, and the Southland Music Awards people’s choice award.

Fletcher was also named 2024 Top Vocalist of the Year in the Southland Musician’s Club Awards.

The fundraising event on November 23, at the Invercargill Workingmen’s Club, had some talented acts lined up including Simon Thompson, Summer McKenzie, You Me & Whiskey, Marty Astone and Lou Ashton.

"Simon Thompson — he was my guitar teacher for a very long time – I feel he’s always got my back and will help me out with whatever I need, and Summer McKenzie, she’s kind of like a little sister to us."

Thompson was known in Southland music circles as a versatile guitarist and performer.

McKenzie was voted Overall Junior winner of the 2023 Gold Guitar Awards.

New Zealand Country Music president Lesley Niania would also be travelling from Gisborne to be the master of ceremonies.

Ward said The Dollys had been holding weekly practices with their band Swing Street in preparation for the fundraising event. She was excited about the new songs they would perform.

The Dollys released their first original song Weathering the Storm which had done well on the charts.

"It’s had a lot more attention that what we thought it would, which has encouraged us to keep up with our songwriting."

A second song would be recorded in Tamworth in January, but the title would be kept under wraps until then. Ward believed the trio had found their song-writing groove and were looking forward to the mentoring in Tamworth.

- By Toni McDonald