End of an era as H&J Smith says goodbye

H&J chief executive John Green claps as the bagpipes play for the final closure of the iconic department store in Invercargill last Saturday. PHOTO: MARK JOHN

An iconic Invercargill department store has closed its doors for the last time and staff look forward to "chilling" for Christmas.

Accompanied by bagpipes and some tears, H&J Smith said goodbye to loyal customers from across Southland at 3pm last Saturday.

Hundreds of customers clapped as the store was locked and staff gathered for a function inside.

Fragrance counter manager Denis Scheele had worked at the store for 12 years and it was an emotional day for her.

"For us as staff it’s coming to a closure for ourselves which is good, for customers it’s the same, they’re coming in just to stay to the end.

"Credit to Southland, they’re supporting H&J and the grand old lady right until the very end, I think it’s an amazing, amazing thing."

Ms Scheele said it would be her first Christmas in a while where she would not be worried about having enough stock to meet demand.

"We’ll just be chilling for Christmas.

"I think we all need time to go through how we feel and relax and as I say enjoy Christmas and then we can look forward to a new beginning and a new year."

She said her customers made her feel valued over the past 12 years.

"Thank you to all the wonderful people that I shared their lives with.

"They’re not my customers, they’re ‘my ladies’.

Chief executive John Green felt a mix of relief, sadness, achievement and satisfaction moments after locking the store’s doors to the public forever.

"It’s going to take a while to sink in, It won’t be the same.

"It’s an empty store, what filled it was not stock, it was people and the people that work in the wonderful community that we serve, so it’ll be empty."

Mr Green said the H&J difference was the experience people felt when they shopped there.

"The DNA of this place is very very unique.

"It’s survived and existed for 123 years because of a very strong Smith family behind it and very very dedicated staffing who get it and understand why we’re here and the purpose and believe in what we’re trying to do."

Before closing the doors for the last time, Mr Green walked around the store as the public watched on, accompanied by bagpipes.