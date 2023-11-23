Four new race winners at Riversid

Alister Lister won the Super Cup at the Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway Debbie The Webster Super Cup on Sunday. PHOTO: CLARE McMURDO

Confidence is high at Aotea Electric Riverside Speedway with four drivers securing their first race wins on Sunday.

The club was hosting a round of the Debbie The Webster Super Cup, but all the talk in the pits was about the new winners stepping up to the plate.

In Production Saloons, it was Rose Stanton who came out of nowhere to grab a win in her second race, while Youth Saloons gave us three different new winners — Kadin Cracknell in Group A, while in Group B it was Hunter Kergozou with one win and Eli Bartley who took two race wins.

Testing track conditions made it hard for the Super Saloon drivers to really showcase just how fast and spectacular they are when in full flight. Winners of the heat races were Trevor Elliott, of Christchurch, and Alister Lister, of Dunedin, Lister would also win the pole shuffle which gave him pole position in the final.

Lister would dominate the 15-lap feature final to win the round with Elliott second and Nelson driver Ian Burson in third.

Production Saloons produced some great racing across the day, Blake Hamilton took wins in both the first and third races, while Rose Stanton took her maiden win in race two.

Riverside driver Duane Cracknell was dominant in the Six Shooter class, Cracknell cleared off in race one to take the win, backing it up with a win in the third race also. Clubmate Harrison Brown won race two, a great effort after claiming second in the Canterbury champs the night before.

Two grades of Youth Saloons were on hand, split into groups based on experience. In group A, Joshua McIntyre took wins in race one and three, these wins off the back of two race wins at Cromwell in a Ministock the night before, and Kadin Cracknell took his first ever win in race two.

Group B was dominated by Eli Bartley, who had never won a race before this event but left a multiple race winner, taking two race wins out of three. Hunter Kergozou took the other race win, his first also, a great result from a third-generation speedway driver following in the footsteps of his great-uncle Joel who was a former New Zealand Streetstock champion, and his father Christopher, a former Streetstock driver, now club President.

Riverside Speedway will return on December 3 with the South Island Saloon Series.

- By Daryl Shuttleworth