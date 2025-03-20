Harness racing and family fun

Winton is set for a great day of harness racing and plenty of family fun when the Winton Harness Racing Club host a race meeting at Central Southland Raceway in Winton on Saturday.

The feature race will be the Subway Winton/Uppercuts Butchery Central Southland Cup to be run over 2400m for a stake of $20,000.

Backing up a full day of racing will be entertainment and activities for the whole family.

A Prezzy Card will be on offer for all ages in the Heads/Tails game while there will be free entertainment for the children with mini jeeps, bouncy castles, a face painter, pony rides and Mr Whippy will be on course with the first 100 ice creams free for the children. There will also be a lolly scramble and Kidz Kartz races on the programme.

There are still a limited number of hospitality options available. Contact Southern Harness Racing promotions officer Lindsay Beer on 021 351 499 or lindsay.beer@xtra.co.nz if you would like an area for your group.

The first race is scheduled for 11.50am and admission to the course is free.