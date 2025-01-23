History captured for generations

Twelve years of recorded interviews by Southland woman Nancy Burnett created a rich treasure trove of historical information for many generations to come. PHOTO: TONI MCDONALD A former Otautau woman is ensuring she keeps the legacy, stories and history of the people of her beloved community alive.

For about a decade, creating an oral record of Southland's rich history for future generations took Southland woman Nancy Burnett all over Southland.

Her journey started after a friend told her about a course that would equip people to interview those who had contributed to the region for the Southland Oral History Project.

"I thought that sounds a bit interesting. I'll give it a go," she said.

But the 25th anniversary of the 1984 Southland floods started a new project.

Oral history co-ordinator Rebecca Amundsen, who initially headed the Southland venture, said the project's main focus at the start was on recording the rural history of Southland.

But Mrs Burnett discovered the deep well of information still available about the floods and the people who were involved.

Mrs Burnett, a long time Otautau-Bayswater resident, then focused on Otautau people.

Thousands of people in Invercargill, Bluff, Otautau and Tuatapere were evacuated from their homes and widespread damage was caused to housing, property, farms and infrastructure.

The catastrophic event became the catalyst for establishing multiple flood protection plans across the province.

Eventually, 13 Otautau-focused recordings were lodged, based on the experience of ambulance workers, pumps and drainage people, welfare and the challenges each faced.

"It's all very well to say there's water up to the windowsill, but [there were] all the other people who were involved that you didn't really hear about.

"Gosh it was interesting. The ambulance (driver) had to go down there quickly, get it out of the station and drive it way up a hill so they would have it there in case."

Invercargill Library oral history and content digitisation specialist Rosie Stather said Mrs Burnett lodged a total of 35 entries for 12 years before she retired in 2018, becoming the biggest contributor of the project.

The interviews included "an incredibly important series of interviews on the 1984 Southland floods ..."

Invercargill auctioneer Bill Todd, radio announcer John "Boggy" McDowell, city retailer Charles Broad, city town planner Colin Gray and councillor Geoff Piercy were other interview subjects and a farmer who grew flax to make linen for the war effort.

Another subject was largely responsible for growing the Southland dairy industry and another was the first Western Southland dental nurse.

"[They were] interesting people who were just lovely."

Recordings captured memories and background such as the person's life, where their parents came from or how they got to New Zealand, school days and what it was like going to school.

Interviews capture the culture and way people lived at that time.

"[Oral recordings] capture the person's passion and excitement when they're talking about it, rather than just trying to read it in a book."

An Otautau Museum social media post said: "Otautau was lucky to have Nancy Burnett become an interviewer for the Southland Oral History Project."

Ms Amundsen said the project's recorded interviews are now stored at the Invercargill City's library alongside an abstract of the interview topic and residents are invited to learn about their past.

"It's an amazing resource and something that I was really proud to be part of for so many years ... learning about how people have spend their lives."

- By Toni McDonald