Industrial development progressing well

The Luxmore Industrial subdivision is well under way off Sandy Brown Dr, Te Anau. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Earthworks at the Luxmore industrial subdivision are progressing well, a development spokesperson says.

"We are anticipating the completion of the industrial area will be mid-August with residential earthworks to proceed.

"We have sold close to half of the industrial lots and we’re considering engaging an Invercargill-based agent to assist with further sales," the spokesperson said.

The two-plot parcel of land was land-banked by the Fiordland Community Board in 2005 and had been sold to Luxmore Developments owner Kim Hollows who was developing it for both residential and commercial properties.

Mr Hollows told the Southland Express in December he wanted to focus his efforts of developing the industrial sites first in order to support business and help with the region’s post-Covid recovery.

Of the 34 lots in the 3.9796ha commercial subdivision, there were 13 confirmed sales and a further three on hold.

Businesses which had already committed to the new industrial region included a trailer maker relocating from Invercargill and a boat storage facility.

Stage one’s residential release included 26 sections between 450 and 855sqm and were priced from $200,000-$230,000.

While the industrial sections ranged between 515 and 1555sqm and $210,000-$848,000.

"We have been privy to some early and exciting build concepts which will elevate the area greatly," the spokesperson said.

